Ethersocial One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ESN)

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Ethersocial coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethersocial has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Ethersocial has a market capitalization of $112,781.00 and $1.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethersocial alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.02674617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00223756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00131910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ethersocial Coin Profile

Ethersocial (ESN) is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 78,550,641 coins and its circulating supply is 40,890,668 coins. Ethersocial’s official message board is blog.ethersocial.network. The official website for Ethersocial is ethersocial.network. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ethersocial

Ethersocial can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethersocial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethersocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethersocial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethersocial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.