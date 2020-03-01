Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Update

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 14,990,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

ETSY opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $53,496,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

