EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $187,825.00 and $4,125.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001150 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,402,585 coins and its circulating supply is 32,437,879 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

