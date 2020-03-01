Eva Cash (EVC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $3,195.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00482653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.09 or 0.06431330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00064987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011679 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

