Evedo Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $144,562.00 and $1.03 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00496540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.92 or 0.06383958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063556 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,590 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.