EvenCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $526,189.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market cap of $192,886.00 and approximately $526,189.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038865 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00423795 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012485 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001708 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

