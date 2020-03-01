EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. EventChain has a market capitalization of $81,215.00 and approximately $3,527.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00497177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.75 or 0.06356102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063657 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029826 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

