Everex Market Capitalization Achieves $5.33 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $818,030.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002749 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, BX Thailand, Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

