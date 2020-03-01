Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119,595 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Everi worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Everi by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Everi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Everi by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 25.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

