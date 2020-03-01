Everipedia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $379,721.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX and BigONE. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $379,721.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,681,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,377,477 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, BigONE and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

