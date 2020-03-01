Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Evertec has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Evertec has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evertec to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Evertec has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. Evertec’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

