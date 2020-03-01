Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,985 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Evertec worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evertec by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

