Everus Price Tops $0.0260 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Everus has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $32.15 and $5.60. Everus has a market cap of $12.06 million and $293.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00497177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.75 or 0.06356102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063657 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029826 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,381 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

