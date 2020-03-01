EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 81.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $145,771.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 203.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

