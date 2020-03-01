EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of EVO Payments worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.28 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,582.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,480. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

