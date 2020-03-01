Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 930,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 993,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $4.71 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 768,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 351,921 shares during the period.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

