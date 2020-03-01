EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of EVRZF stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.17. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

