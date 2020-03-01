Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Exelixis worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from to in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

