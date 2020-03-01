EXMR (EXMR) Market Capitalization Hits $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001923 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000665 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.