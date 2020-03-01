EXMR FDN (EXMR) Hits Market Cap of $10.21 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00018748 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $218,767.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00497061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.75 or 0.06350537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011612 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

