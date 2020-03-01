EXMR FDN Price Tops $1.69 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $10.67 million and $230,207.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00019384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00482490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.40 or 0.06340194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00065918 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030322 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003725 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

