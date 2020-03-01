Exosis (EXO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $25,029.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Exosis has a market capitalization of $51,296.00 and approximately $25,029.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001726 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. In the last week, Exosis has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,584.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.30 or 0.02580152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.34 or 0.03653236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00687479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00769122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00089724 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00578484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 511,452 coins and its circulating supply is 346,452 coins. Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

