Exosis Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Exosis has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $50,881.00 and approximately $24,942.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,638.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.02560105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.29 or 0.03664469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00674733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00758872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00091585 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00575908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 511,717 coins and its circulating supply is 346,717 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

