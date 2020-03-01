Expanse Market Cap Reaches $682,278.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. Expanse has a total market cap of $682,278.00 and approximately $4,614.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

