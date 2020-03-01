Expanse Price Tops $0.0376 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Upbit and Poloniex. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $706,809.00 and $6,395.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Poloniex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

