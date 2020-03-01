Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.66. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,740 shares of company stock worth $11,835,337 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

