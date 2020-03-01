Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Stock Price

News coverage about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a media sentiment score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BHI traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 88 ($1.16). 30,651 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.17. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.66 ($1.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 million and a P/E ratio of 24.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s previous dividend of $1.29. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.39%.

