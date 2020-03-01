FABRK (FAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.81 Million

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One FABRK token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. FABRK has a total market cap of $34.81 million and $1.70 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FABRK has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005288 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FABRK Token Profile

FABRK is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io. FABRK’s official message board is medium.com/@fabrknetwork.

FABRK Token Trading

FABRK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FABRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

