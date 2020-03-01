Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 13.7% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $89,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

FB stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,097 shares of company stock worth $19,832,853. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

