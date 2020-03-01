Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.14. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,883.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,853 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.