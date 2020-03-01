Faceter (FACE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $415,207.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Faceter has a total market cap of $415,207.00 and $9.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Faceter has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00497632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.06 or 0.06395526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00063319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011663 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.