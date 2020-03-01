Factom (FCT) Price Tops $2.41

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Factom coin can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00028277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, Poloniex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Factom has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Factom has a market cap of $21.64 million and $87,482.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02623515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,991,184 coins. The official website for Factom is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

