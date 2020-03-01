FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,246,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,140,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded down $12.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.99. 783,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,086. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $228.43 and a twelve month high of $310.25. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

