Fantom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.91 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo and IDEX. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $12.19 million and $3.91 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.88 or 0.02600461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00225632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00134015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.