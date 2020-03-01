Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Achieves $11.74 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bgogo and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

