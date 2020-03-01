Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.75 on Friday. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

