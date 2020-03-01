FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FBK stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FB Financial by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

