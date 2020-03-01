FCA Corp TX Acquires 26,674 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,002,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,271,000.

BSCM stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

