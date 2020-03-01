FCA Corp TX Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

