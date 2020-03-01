FCA Corp TX Buys 57,257 Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 142,108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period.

BGY opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

