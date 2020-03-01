FCA Corp TX Buys 5,968 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned 0.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $115,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

