FCA Corp TX Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

LOW stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

