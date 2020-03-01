FCA Corp TX Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.