FCA Corp TX Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,483.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,521 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,810,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 597,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $132.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

