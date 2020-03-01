FCA Corp TX Has $2.51 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

FCA Corp TX raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

BSCN opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

