FCA Corp TX Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,611 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $59.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $68.47.

