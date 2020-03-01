FCA Corp TX Has $6.36 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,066,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,650,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after buying an additional 262,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 149,339 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 378,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 137,955 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

