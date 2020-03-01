FCA Corp TX Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCK. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,063,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,481,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

