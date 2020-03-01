FCA Corp TX Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX owned 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BSJM opened at $24.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

