FCA Corp TX Invests $3.57 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

BSJN opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

